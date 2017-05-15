Terrorist or hero? Puerto Rican natio...

Terrorist or hero? Puerto Rican nationalist to be freed

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

In this Jan. 24, 1975, file photo, a New York City police officer calls for help as he kneels near a victim of a bombing at the annex of Fraunces Tavern in New York. The leftist group Armed Forces of National Liberation, also known as FALN, claimed responsibility for the bombing that killed four people and injured more than 60. Puerto Rico nationalist and FALN leader, Jose Lopez Rivera, will be freed on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, after serving the longest prison time of any member of the violent separatist group that sought independence for the U.S. territory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... 4 hr Jack 36
News A Colombian Shakedown in Washington 9 hr 07 Mustang 1
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) May 12 Flynn Comey deser... 69
News Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09) May 11 Limpball Viagra 21
News AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11) May 10 Maxine Waters Pin... 209
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr 25 Aurora Colorado 6
News More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl... Apr 23 Rswan 2
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,175 • Total comments across all topics: 281,060,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC