Terrorist or hero? Puerto Rican nationalist to be freed
In this Jan. 24, 1975, file photo, a New York City police officer calls for help as he kneels near a victim of a bombing at the annex of Fraunces Tavern in New York. The leftist group Armed Forces of National Liberation, also known as FALN, claimed responsibility for the bombing that killed four people and injured more than 60. Puerto Rico nationalist and FALN leader, Jose Lopez Rivera, will be freed on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, after serving the longest prison time of any member of the violent separatist group that sought independence for the U.S. territory.
