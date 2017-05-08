Terrorism ruled out in Quiapo blasts

Police have ruled out terrorism in the two explosions that rocked Quiapo district in Manila on Saturday night, saying the blasts that killed two people and injured six others were likely caused by feuding groups. Director Oscar Albayalde, National Capital Regional Police Office director, also said that the blasts are not related to the explosion that happened in the same district last April 28. "We are ruling out the possibility that this is a terror attack," said Albayalde, adding that investigators are looking into only one angle and that they have already invited witnesses who could shed light on the twin blasts.

