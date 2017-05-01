Terrifying new terror alert for BRITAIN as ISIS ramp up attack...
The US is urging its citizens travelling to Europe to be aware that ISIS and al-Qaida "have the ability to plan and execute terrorist attacks in Europe". The warning comes in a State Department update which replaces its previous travel alert for Europe ahead of the summer holiday season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Apr 23
|Rswan
|2
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|29
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr 17
|copout
|9
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|68
|Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|25
|Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09)
|Apr 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|53
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC