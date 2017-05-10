Tanzanian bank FBME shut down over US terror funding charges
Tanzania has shut down one of the country's largest banking institutions, FBME, following charges of aiding the finance of terrorism by US authorities. It was accused in the US of, among other things, money laundering and facilitating the payment of thousands of dollars from a financier of the Lebanese Hezbollah Islamist militants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|2 hr
|Big truth
|20
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|4 hr
|Maxine Waters Pin...
|209
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|17 hr
|Jack
|11
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Apr 23
|Rswan
|2
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|29
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr 17
|copout
|9
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC