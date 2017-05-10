Tanzanian bank FBME shut down over US...

Tanzanian bank FBME shut down over US terror funding charges

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

Tanzania has shut down one of the country's largest banking institutions, FBME, following charges of aiding the finance of terrorism by US authorities. It was accused in the US of, among other things, money laundering and facilitating the payment of thousands of dollars from a financier of the Lebanese Hezbollah Islamist militants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09) 2 hr Big truth 20
News AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11) 4 hr Maxine Waters Pin... 209
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... 17 hr Jack 11
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr 25 Aurora Colorado 6
News More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl... Apr 23 Rswan 2
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Apr 22 Yeti 29
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr 17 copout 9
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,348 • Total comments across all topics: 280,911,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC