Syrian Kurds clear mines after taking town, dam from IS

This April 30, 2017 photo provided by the Syria Democratic Forces , shows a fighter from the SDF carrying weapons as he looks toward the northern town of Tabqa, Syria. A top Syrian Kurdish official said Wednesday, May 10, 2017, that the U.S. decision to arm Kurdish fighters with heavier weapons will help legitimize the force, which is denounced as a terrorist organization by Turkey.

