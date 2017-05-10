Syrian Kurds clear mines after taking...

Syrian Kurds clear mines after taking town, dam from IS

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

This April 30, 2017 photo provided by the Syria Democratic Forces , shows a fighter from the SDF carrying weapons as he looks toward the northern town of Tabqa, Syria. A top Syrian Kurdish official said Wednesday, May 10, 2017, that the U.S. decision to arm Kurdish fighters with heavier weapons will help legitimize the force, which is denounced as a terrorist organization by Turkey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09) 7 hr Limpball Viagra 21
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... 18 hr frindly 14
News AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11) Wed Maxine Waters Pin... 209
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr 25 Aurora Colorado 6
News More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl... Apr 23 Rswan 2
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Apr 22 Yeti 29
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr 17 copout 9
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,398 • Total comments across all topics: 280,942,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC