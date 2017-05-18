Syria says US airstrike killed several soldiers near Jordan
Bashar al-Ja'afari, Syrian chief negotiator and Ambassador of the Permanent Representative Mission of the Syria to UN New York, briefs the media during a press conference after a round of negotiations with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, May 19, 2017. General view of a meeting between UN Special Envoy for Syria and the Syrian government delegation during Syria peace talks at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, May 19, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|Fri
|red blood relative
|62
|A Colombian Shakedown in Washington
|May 16
|07 Mustang
|1
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Flynn Comey deser...
|69
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|May 11
|Limpball Viagra
|21
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|May 10
|Maxine Waters Pin...
|209
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Apr 23
|Rswan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC