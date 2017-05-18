Suicide attacks by Daesh militants kill 17 Iraqi soldiers in Mosul

Mosul [Iraq], May 22 : At least 17 Iraqi soldiers were killed in separate suicide attacks by Daesh militants in Mosul on Sunday. Six Iraqi soldiers were killed and four others injured after a bomber rammed his explosives-laden vehicle into Iraqi forces in northwestern Mosul, killing six soldiers and injuring four others, Anadolu news agency reported citing a local security official.

