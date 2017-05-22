Startling maps show every terrorist a...

Startling maps show every terrorist attack worldwide for the...

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Around the world, that rate can vary wildly. In an attempt to visualize those global risks, Carnegie Mellon researchers teamed up with Robert Muggah, a global security expert and director of the think tank Igarap Institute .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak... Sun Cordwainer Trout 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... Sat red blood relative 39
News A Colombian Shakedown in Washington May 16 07 Mustang 1
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) May 12 Flynn Comey deser... 69
News Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09) May 11 Limpball Viagra 21
News AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11) May 10 Maxine Waters Pin... 209
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr 25 Aurora Colorado 6
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,338 • Total comments across all topics: 281,201,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC