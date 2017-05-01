Stark French choice: Fiery Le Pen or novice Macron
France's presidential candidates could hardly be more different: Pro-European progressive Emmanuel Macron is facing far-right, anti-immigration Marine Le Pen in their only direct debate Wednesday ahead of Sunday's runoff election. They differ on Europe, terrorism and in their personal styles.
