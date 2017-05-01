Social media giants' failure to tackl...

Social media giants' failure to tackle extremism - shameful'

16 hrs ago Read more: Ledbury Reporter

A hard-hitting report accused major firms of putting more effort into protecting their profits than keeping the public safe online. Ministers should consider forcing firms to pay for the cost of policing on social media and introducing a system of sanctions with multimillion-pound fines, the Home Affairs Select Committee said.

