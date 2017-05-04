Shin Bet: Palestinian terror cell responsible for West Bank shootings arrested
Israeli security forces recently uncovered and arrested members of a terrorist cell affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine in the Jenin area of the West Bank, the Shin Bet announced Thursday. During arrest operations, security forces seized vehicle and various weapons used by cell's members to carry out attacks targeting Israeli civilians and IDF forces in the West Bank during the month of April.
