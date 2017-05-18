Rescued Chibok girls were not raped o...

Rescued Chibok girls were not raped or touch by Boko Haram - mediator Mustapha

Read more: Vanguard

The man behind the released of all 82 women captured by militant Islamist group Boko Haram has declared that none of the released girls were raped nor touched by the dreaded terrorist group. Zannah Mustapha speaking to BBC's Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani in an interview revealed that it was only after the women "agreed" to get married that the militants had sexual relations with them and that before the kidnapping of Chibok girls government and his organisation was already trying to negotiate peace with Boko Haram.

Chicago, IL

