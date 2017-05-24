Raids, arrests as U.K. seeks attacker 'network'
Security forces rounded up more suspects Wednesday in the deadly Manchester concert blast and soldiers fanned out across the country to national landmarks as an on-edge Britain tried to thwart the possibility of additional attacks. Officials scoured the background of the British-born ethnic Libyan identified as the bomber, saying he was likely part of a wider terrorist network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|Tue
|a_visitor
|3
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 20
|red blood relative
|39
|A Colombian Shakedown in Washington
|May 16
|07 Mustang
|1
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Flynn Comey deser...
|69
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|May 11
|Limpball Viagra
|21
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|May 10
|Maxine Waters Pin...
|209
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC