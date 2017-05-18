Puerto Rico militant leader emerges f...

Puerto Rico militant leader emerges from 36 years in custody

Puerto Rico nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera emerged from house arrest Wednesday and was celebrated by supporters after decades in custody, freed in a case that made him a martyr for some but angered those who lost loved ones in a string of bombings. Wearing black jeans and a shirt decorated with a Puerto Rican flag pin, the 74-year-old left his daughter's San Juan home escorted by the mayor of Puerto Rico's capital and New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito.

