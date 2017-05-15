PSNI arrest two men in connection with murder of PSNI officer Ronan Kerr
The Police Service of Northern Ireland officer, 25, was killed by a booby-trap car bomb in Omagh, Co Tyrone, on April 2 2011. A man aged 27 was arrested in Omagh and a 40-year-old was taken into police custody from prison.
