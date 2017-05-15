PSNI arrest two men in connection wit...

PSNI arrest two men in connection with murder of PSNI officer Ronan Kerr

The Police Service of Northern Ireland officer, 25, was killed by a booby-trap car bomb in Omagh, Co Tyrone, on April 2 2011. A man aged 27 was arrested in Omagh and a 40-year-old was taken into police custody from prison.

