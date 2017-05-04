Pressure builds on FBI to explain Gar...

Pressure builds on FBI to explain Garland terrorist attack

The FBI is under mounting pressure from the Senate to explain the circumstances behind a terrorist attack in Garland, Texas in 2015, although it's still far from clear whether the FBI intends to explain why an FBI agent was at the scene and did nothing. In open testimony before the committee on Wednesday, FBI Director James Comey told Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, that he would be willing to explain media reports that suggest the FBI may have had advance knowledge of the attack.

