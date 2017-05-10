Police: gunman said neo-Nazi roommate...

Police: gunman said neo-Nazi roommates were planning terror

Read more: WDBO-AM Orlando

A Florida man told police that he fatally shot his neo-Nazi roommates because he wanted to prevent a planned act of domestic terrorism. Court documents filed Tuesday show that 18-year-old Devon Arthurs made the comment to police on Friday after he led officers to the bodies.

Chicago, IL

