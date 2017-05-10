PM pledges another 21m assistance to Somalia as she meets African leaders
The Prime Minister vowed to continue support of the famine-hit country as she opened a major international conference focusing on the future of the East African nation. She said she is proud of the UK's role in helping Somalia and said the A 21 million, to be spent over the next two years, would be used to provide training and mentoring to the country's army and to improve security.
