Palestinian terrorist in killing of 6 Jews elected Hebron mayor

The convicted murderer of six Israelis in a 1980 terror attack was elected to head Hebron's municipal council on Sunday, as West Bank Palestinians went to local elections. Tayseer Abu Sneineh was selected by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah to head the party's list in Hebron for Saturday's West Bank elections.

