Pakistan's intransigence on harbouring terror a serious challenge, says Nitin Gadkari

14 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Pakistan's intransigence over harbouring terror outfits and funding extremists in Jammu and Kashmir is a serious challenge to peace in South Asia and there is a need to isolate the country at all international fora, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said. "State-sponsored terrorism with its epicentre in our neighbourhood is assuming alarming proportions and time has now come to take a collective punitive action against the perpetrators harbouring terror outfits," the minister for road transport, highways and shipping said in his address to the Overseas Friends of the BJP here yesterday.

