Osama bin Laden's son Hamza seeks revenge on US for killing dad

Osama bin Laden's son Hamza is poised to lead al Qaeda years after his father's death, personal letters seized in the raid that killed bin Laden have revealed. Now, Hamza is about 28 years old, but he wrote one of the letters to his father when he was 22. A former FBI agent who has read the documents, which are now declassified, said that Hamza seems motivated and prepared to avenge his father, the Daily Mail reported.

