Osama bin Laden's son Hamza seeks rev...

Osama bin Laden's son Hamza seeks revenge on US for killing dad

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Osama bin Laden's son Hamza is poised to lead al Qaeda years after his father's death, personal letters seized in the raid that killed bin Laden have revealed. Now, Hamza is about 28 years old, but he wrote one of the letters to his father when he was 22. A former FBI agent who has read the documents, which are now declassified, said that Hamza seems motivated and prepared to avenge his father, the Daily Mail reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... 21 hr Jack 16
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Fri Flynn Comey deser... 69
News Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09) May 11 Limpball Viagra 21
News AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11) May 10 Maxine Waters Pin... 209
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr 25 Aurora Colorado 6
News More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl... Apr 23 Rswan 2
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Apr 22 Yeti 29
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,265 • Total comments across all topics: 281,007,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC