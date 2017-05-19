One Dead and 22 Injured as Car Rams I...

One Dead and 22 Injured as Car Rams Into Pedestrians in Times Square

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

A US Navy veteran plowed his car into pedestrians in New York City's packed Times Square Friday , killing an 18-year-old woman and injuring 22 people. The city's mayor said there was no indication it was an act of terrorism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... 12 hr frindly 61
News A Colombian Shakedown in Washington May 16 07 Mustang 1
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) May 12 Flynn Comey deser... 69
News Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09) May 11 Limpball Viagra 21
News AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11) May 10 Maxine Waters Pin... 209
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr 25 Aurora Colorado 6
News More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl... Apr 23 Rswan 2
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,006 • Total comments across all topics: 281,116,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC