North Korea claims plot reveals US state-sponsored terrorism
After arresting two American university instructors and laying out what it says was an elaborate, CIA-backed plot to assassinate Kim Jong Un, North Korea is claiming to be the victim of state-sponsored terrorism - from the White House. The assertion comes as the U.S. is considering putting the North back on its list of terror sponsors.
