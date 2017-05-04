Navy SEAL who killed bin Laden on Hollywooda s take on his missions

Robert O'Neill had been on hundreds of missions as a Navy SEAL, but three inspired Oscar-nominated movies: Captain Phillips , about the rescue of Captain Richard Philips from Somali pirates; Lone Survivor , about a deadly mission-gone-wrong in Afghanistan; and Zero Dark Thirty , about the mission to take down 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden. O'Neill was the SEAL who shot and killed bin Laden, the culmination of a top-secret mission that began with a dogged female CIA analyst's hunch about bin Laden's Pakistan hideout, and ended with O'Neill putting three bullets in the terrorist's head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUIC-FM Vacaville.