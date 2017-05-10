NATO rolls out the red carpet, buffs ...

NATO rolls out the red carpet, buffs its image for Trump

Read more: WBT-AM Charlotte

NATO is not only rolling out the red carpet for U.S. President Donald Trump in Brussels Thursday, but the military alliance - which Trump has declared obsolete - has been busy repackaging its image and is ready to unveil a new headquarters worth 1 billion euros . In recent months, member nations have strained to show they are ramping up defense spending as Trump has demanded.

Chicago, IL

