Man held with knives in Westminster charged with preparing terrorist acts

Khalid Mohammed Omar Ali, 27, who was detained close to Downing Street in central London on April 27, was also charged with two counts of making or having explosives, Scotland Yard said. The Metropolitan Police said Ali had been charged with the "intention of committing acts of terrorism engaged in conduct in preparation for giving effect to that intention", on or before April 27 under section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Chicago, IL

