Man held with knives in Westminster charged with preparing terrorist acts
Khalid Mohammed Omar Ali, 27, who was detained close to Downing Street in central London on April 27, was also charged with two counts of making or having explosives, Scotland Yard said. The Metropolitan Police said Ali had been charged with the "intention of committing acts of terrorism engaged in conduct in preparation for giving effect to that intention", on or before April 27 under section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|10 hr
|Jack
|11
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|16 hr
|Obamas Cubs
|19
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|Mon
|Trudeau your Pres...
|208
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Apr 23
|Rswan
|2
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|29
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr 17
|copout
|9
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC