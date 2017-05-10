Man held near May's office in April charged with terrorism offences
A man is held by police in Westminster after an arrest was made on Whitehall in central London, Britain, April 27, 2017. A man arrested near Prime Minister Theresa May's office in London last month has been charged with terrorism offences and will appear in court on Thursday, police said.
