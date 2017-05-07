Long way from closing in on terror
AFTER more than 100 days of the Trump presidency, mainstream media in the West are only just beginning to report on the issues that matter rather than their pet peeves about Trump. Understandably, it can be hard to let go of the fact that their preferred candidate Hillary Clinton lost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 4
|jace
|5
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Apr 23
|Rswan
|2
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|29
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr 17
|copout
|9
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|68
|Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|25
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC