Latest al Qaeda propaganda highlights bin Laden's son

A new propaganda message featuring the son of Osama bin Laden could be evidence that the militant group is trying to rejuvenate its global appeal by using a new generation of the bin Laden family. In a 10-minute audio message illustrated with videos of past terrorist attacks, Hamza bin Laden is heard calling on followers to attack Jews, Americans, Westerners and even Russians, in lone-wolf-style attacks, using whatever means are easily available.

