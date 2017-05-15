Latest al Qaeda propaganda highlights bin Laden's son
A new propaganda message featuring the son of Osama bin Laden could be evidence that the militant group is trying to rejuvenate its global appeal by using a new generation of the bin Laden family. In a 10-minute audio message illustrated with videos of past terrorist attacks, Hamza bin Laden is heard calling on followers to attack Jews, Americans, Westerners and even Russians, in lone-wolf-style attacks, using whatever means are easily available.
