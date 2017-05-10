Jeremy Corbyn 'arrested' at protest for IRA terrorist who murdered 5...
The veteran left-wing leader joined in a protest by IRA sympathisers in 1986 to "show solidarity" with alleged terrorists, including the Brighton bomber, reports the Sunday Times. An aide to Corbyn has confirmed that he was at the picket outside the Old Bailey that was organised to oppose the "show trial" of a group that included Patrick Magee.
