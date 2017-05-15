Iraqi arrested 10 months ago in Poland freed without charges
A lawyer for an Iraqi man who was detained in Poland last summer on terrorism suspicions says his client was freed from prison but immediately taken into custody by border guards, meaning his deportation is likely. Sinan Al-Haboubi, a 48-year-old Iraqi national who had asylum in Switzerland, was arrested last July for possessing trace amounts of explosives, found on his luggage.
