In Saudi Arabia, Trump Says Fight Against Terrorism A 'Battle Between Good And Evil'
Saudi King Salman , walks with U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday to attend the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight against terrorism is a "battle between good and evil," not a fight between "different faiths, different sects, or different civilizations," President Trump said in a widely-anticipated speech in Saudi Arabia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|7 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|Sat
|red blood relative
|39
|A Colombian Shakedown in Washington
|May 16
|07 Mustang
|1
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Flynn Comey deser...
|69
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|May 11
|Limpball Viagra
|21
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|May 10
|Maxine Waters Pin...
|209
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC