In Saudi Arabia, Trump Says Fight Against Terrorism A 'Battle Between Good And Evil'

Saudi King Salman , walks with U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday to attend the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight against terrorism is a "battle between good and evil," not a fight between "different faiths, different sects, or different civilizations," President Trump said in a widely-anticipated speech in Saudi Arabia.

