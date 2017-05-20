In Saudi Arabia, Trump aims to 'unite the civilized world against terrorism'
On his first foreign trip as president, Donald Trump lands at the Riyadh airport Saturday with a wide array of diplomatic, economic and military tools - the most important of which may be Air Force One itself. In Saudi Arabia, Trump aims to 'unite the civilized world against terrorism' On his first foreign trip as president, Donald Trump lands at the Riyadh airport Saturday with a wide array of diplomatic, economic and military tools - the most important of which may be Air Force One itself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|9 hr
|red blood relative
|39
|A Colombian Shakedown in Washington
|May 16
|07 Mustang
|1
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Flynn Comey deser...
|69
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|May 11
|Limpball Viagra
|21
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|May 10
|Maxine Waters Pin...
|209
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Apr 23
|Rswan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC