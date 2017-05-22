In Jerusalem, Trump blasts Iran as 's...

In Jerusalem, Trump blasts Iran as 'state sponsor of terrorism'

US President Donald Trump meets with Israels President Reuven Rivlin at the Presidents Residence in Jerusalem on May 22, 2017. US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran must immediately stop its financial and military support for "terrorists and militas" and he reiterated that it never be permitted to possess atomic arms.

