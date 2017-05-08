House of Cards 5 tackles terrorism, f...

House of Cards 5 tackles terrorism, fake news and electioneering in the shadow of Trump

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Radio Times

When House of Cards season four hit Netflix in March 2016, the global political landscape was very different. There was no Brexit, no Trump, no Macron or Le Pen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09) 2 hr Obamas Cubs 19
News AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11) Mon Trudeau your Pres... 208
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... May 4 jace 5
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr 25 Aurora Colorado 6
News More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl... Apr 23 Rswan 2
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Apr 22 Yeti 29
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr 17 copout 9
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,600 • Total comments across all topics: 280,889,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC