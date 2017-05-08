House of Cards 5 tackles terrorism, fake news and electioneering in the shadow of Trump
When House of Cards season four hit Netflix in March 2016, the global political landscape was very different. There was no Brexit, no Trump, no Macron or Le Pen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|2 hr
|Obamas Cubs
|19
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|Mon
|Trudeau your Pres...
|208
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 4
|jace
|5
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Apr 23
|Rswan
|2
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|29
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr 17
|copout
|9
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC