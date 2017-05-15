Hafiz Saeed spreading terrorism in name of jihad: Pakistan

Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed and his four aides have been detained for "spreading terrorism in the name of jihad", Pakistan's interior ministry has told a judicial review board. Saeed appeared before the board on Saturday and told it that he had been detained by the Pakistani government in order to stop him from raising his voice for Kashmiris.

