Hafiz Saeed spreading terrorism in name of jihad: Pakistan
Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed and his four aides have been detained for "spreading terrorism in the name of jihad", Pakistan's interior ministry has told a judicial review board. Saeed appeared before the board on Saturday and told it that he had been detained by the Pakistani government in order to stop him from raising his voice for Kashmiris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|7 hr
|frindly
|33
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Flynn Comey deser...
|69
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|May 11
|Limpball Viagra
|21
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|May 10
|Maxine Waters Pin...
|209
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Apr 23
|Rswan
|2
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|29
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC