Gaza: Hamas official's murderers sentenced to death
Gaza's military prosecution on Sunday announced that the military court will judge three people accused of murdering senior Hamas official Mazen Faqha in March. Faqha, who was a convicted terrorist released in the 2011 "Shalit deal," was shot by unknown assailants in his Gaza home.
