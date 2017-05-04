French Investigators Rule Out Terrori...

French Investigators Rule Out Terrorism As Cause Of EgyptAir Crash

The EgyptAir Airbus 320, which disappeared from radar over the Mediterranean Sea on May 19, 2016, is pictured in Vienna in 2015. French investigators have ruled out terrorism as the cause of an EgyptAir plane crash last year, saying they found no traces of explosives on the remains of French victims, French media reported on May 5. Egypt has maintained that EgyptAir Flight MS804, which crashed into the Mediterranean Sea between Egypt and Crete a year ago, killing all 66 people on board, was blasted out of the sky as it flew from Paris to Cairo.

Chicago, IL

