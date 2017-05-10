France's unpopular Hollande leaves power after 5 hard years
As president, Francois Hollande steered France through deadly extremist attacks, poured troops into battle abroad and anchored the boldest-ever world agreement to fight global warming. But as he hands power Sunday to his former protege Emmanuel Macron, he may be most remembered for his failure to create jobs and his crushing unpopularity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|Sat
|Jack
|16
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Flynn Comey deser...
|69
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|May 11
|Limpball Viagra
|21
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|May 10
|Maxine Waters Pin...
|209
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Apr 23
|Rswan
|2
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|29
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC