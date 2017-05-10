France's unpopular Hollande leaves po...

France's unpopular Hollande leaves power after 5 hard years

As president, Francois Hollande steered France through deadly extremist attacks, poured troops into battle abroad and anchored the boldest-ever world agreement to fight global warming. But as he hands power Sunday to his former protege Emmanuel Macron, he may be most remembered for his failure to create jobs and his crushing unpopularity.

