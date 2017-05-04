France's political rookie is mightier than Le Pen: Emmanuel Macron wins presidential election

But in a once-unimaginable scenario, Emmanuel Macron - at 39, the boy wonder of an aging political establishment - won the French presidency Sunday with a tidal wave of popular support. He will soon be France's youngest head of state since Napoleon Bonaparte as well as its first modern president not to belong to either of the center-left or center-right parties that have run this country for 60 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.