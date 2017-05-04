France's political rookie is mightier...

France's political rookie is mightier than Le Pen: Emmanuel Macron wins presidential election

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: National Post

But in a once-unimaginable scenario, Emmanuel Macron - at 39, the boy wonder of an aging political establishment - won the French presidency Sunday with a tidal wave of popular support. He will soon be France's youngest head of state since Napoleon Bonaparte as well as its first modern president not to belong to either of the center-left or center-right parties that have run this country for 60 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09) 1 hr Trudeau your Pres... 16
News AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11) 1 hr Trudeau your Pres... 208
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... May 4 jace 5
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr 25 Aurora Colorado 6
News More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl... Apr 23 Rswan 2
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Apr 22 Yeti 29
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr 17 copout 9
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,123 • Total comments across all topics: 280,866,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC