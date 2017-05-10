First alleged terrorist tortured by C...

First alleged terrorist tortured by CIA sheds immunity to testify about secret prison

Read more: The Fresno Bee

The alleged terrorist known as Abu Zubaydah, the CIA's first guinea pig in its since-outlawed secret interrogation program, is waiving immunity from potential prosecution to testify about conditions at GuantA namo's most clandestine prison, his lawyer says in a letter obtained by the Miami Herald. Zubaydah, whose real name is Zayn al Abdeen Mohammed al Hussein, "is prepared to testify to all issues, including the sights, smells, sounds and other conditions within Camp 7," according to the waiver letter by attorney Mark Denbeaux , who plans to travel to GuantA namo's Camp Justice next week for the possible May 19 testimony.

