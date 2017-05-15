Erdogan meets Trump: 3 key issues topping the agenda
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will likely take a wishlist to his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, and at the very top will be calls to scrap a U.S. plan to arm Kurdish rebels in Syria. Turkey and the United States are key NATO allies, but their relationship has been complicated by the U.S.'s strategy on Syria and by Washington's refusal to extradite a Turkish cleric who Erdogan claims was behind the failed coup in Turkey last year.
