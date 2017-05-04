Egypt's president visits staunch ally United Arab Emirates
In this photo released by the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sissi, left, meets with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, May 3, 2017. In this photo released by the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sissi, left, is received by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|9 hr
|jace
|5
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Apr 23
|Rswan
|2
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|29
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr 17
|copout
|9
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|68
|Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|25
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC