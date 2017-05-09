Egypt says it killed eight Brotherhood members plotting terrorism, bombed arms convoy
Egypt's Interior Ministry says its forces have killed eight members of the banned Muslim Brotherhood group "before carrying out terrorist acts." Is says in a Monday statement that the Brotherhood members fired on security forces when they were approached at an undisclosed date or location in the desert near the country's southern border, drawing return fire that killed the men.
