Duterte to solve drugs, corruption, terrorism in 3 to 4 years

By Ben Rosario HONG KONG - Saying that Philippines is heaven without drugs, corruption and terrorism, President Rodrigo Duterte vowed to solve the first two problems within three to four years and deal with the last using the armed forces might, especially its newly acquired air assets. President Rodrigo Roa Duterte met with the Filipino community during his working visit in Hong Kong at the Regal Airport Hotel on May 13, 2017 where he was given a warm welcome by around 1,000 Filipinos coming from various Filipino organizations.

