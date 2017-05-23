Duterte declares martial rule in besieged south Philippines
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte declared the country's south under martial rule for 60 days and cut short a visit to Moscow on Tuesday after Muslim extremists allied with the Islamic State group laid siege to a southern city. Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella told a news conference in Moscow that martial rule took effect Tuesday evening in the southern region of Mindanao "on the grounds of existence of rebellion."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|9 hr
|a_visitor
|3
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 20
|red blood relative
|39
|A Colombian Shakedown in Washington
|May 16
|07 Mustang
|1
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Flynn Comey deser...
|69
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|May 11
|Limpball Viagra
|21
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|May 10
|Maxine Waters Pin...
|209
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC