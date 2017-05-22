Dozens killed, wounded in blast at Ar...

Dozens killed, wounded in blast at Ariana Grande concert in British arena

At least 19 people were killed in a blast at a concert in the English city of Manchester on Monday where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing and two U.S. officials said a suicide bomber was suspected in the explosion. British police said the incident, in which at least 50 people were injured, was being treated as a terrorist incident.

