Danish teen charged in plot to bomb Jewish school said inspired by synagogue gunman
People hold candles during a memorial service for those killed by a gunman in Copenhagen, February 16, 2015 A 17-year-old Danish girl charged with planning to bomb two schools in Denmark, including a Jewish one, allegedly was inspired by the terrorist who killed a security guard at a Copenhagen synagogue in 2015. A Danish prosecutor alleged last month that the teen looked up to the 2015 synagogue gunman, Omar El-Hussein, according to the BT newspaper.
