Daesh terrorists kill 19 Syrian civilians, abduct 3 SDF militants

A monitoring group says members of the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group have killed nearly 20 people, including two children, in a village in Syria's eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr, PressTV reported. Director of the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights , Rami Abdel Rahman, said on Saturday that Daesh extremists raided the village of Jazirat Albu Shams, northwest of Dayr al-Zawr, last evening and executed 19 civilians, including two women and two children, with bullets to the head.

