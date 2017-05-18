Daesh terrorists kill 19 Syrian civilians, abduct 3 SDF militants
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A monitoring group says members of the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group have killed nearly 20 people, including two children, in a village in Syria's eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr, PressTV reported. Director of the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights , Rami Abdel Rahman, said on Saturday that Daesh extremists raided the village of Jazirat Albu Shams, northwest of Dayr al-Zawr, last evening and executed 19 civilians, including two women and two children, with bullets to the head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|Sat
|red blood relative
|39
|A Colombian Shakedown in Washington
|May 16
|07 Mustang
|1
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Flynn Comey deser...
|69
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|May 11
|Limpball Viagra
|21
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|May 10
|Maxine Waters Pin...
|209
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Apr 23
|Rswan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC