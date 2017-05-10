Can Trump do better than Obama in ter...

Can Trump do better than Obama in terrorism fight?

12 hrs ago

Ehsan Ahrari says a draft of his update of Obama's counterterrorism strategy suggests he may be expecting too much from US allies. Still, there are some potentially positive moves Given the anti-Muslim rhetoric used in candidate Donald Trump's presidential campaign, there were fears that some elements of the sentiment would find their way into this important policy document.

Chicago, IL

